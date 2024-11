Man arrested for domestic violence/gun possession in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Alvis Berry has been charged with domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Monroe County deputies said Berry barricaded himself inside a home on Gates Drive on October 30.

Deputies and a SWAT team removed him from the house. Berry was treated at an Amory hospital afterwards.

A few days later, he returned and was arrested again.

Berry remains in the Monroe County jail.

