Man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man fresh out of prison finds himself back behind bars in Monroe County.

Monroe County deputies arrested Anthony Ray Thompson last Thursday on a charge of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Thompson was released from prison on January 8.

He was supposed to report to the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the installation of a GPS monitor under the requirements of “Lenora’s Law.”

He was also supposed to register as a convicted sex offender with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Thompson reportedly did neither.

His bond was set at $10,000. At last check, he was still in the Monroe County Jail.

