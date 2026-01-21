Man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender in Monroe Co.
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man fresh out of prison finds himself back behind bars in Monroe County.
Monroe County deputies arrested Anthony Ray Thompson last Thursday on a charge of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
Thompson was released from prison on January 8.
He was supposed to report to the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the installation of a GPS monitor under the requirements of “Lenora’s Law.”
He was also supposed to register as a convicted sex offender with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Thompson reportedly did neither.
His bond was set at $10,000. At last check, he was still in the Monroe County Jail.