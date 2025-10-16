Man arrested for felony fleeing after a chase in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made an arrest for Felony Fleeing.

According to Tupelo Police, on October 13, at around 9 pm, officers attempted a traffic stop on South Gloster Street after seeing a vehicle driving recklessly.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove down South Gloster Street and turned onto South Green Street.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle turned into an apartment complex where it struck an embankment and became disabled.

The driver, 55-year-old Bradley Tahtinen, was charged with one count of Felony Fleeing.

Bond was set at $25,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.