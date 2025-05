Man arrested for felony possession of a weapon in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man is adding to his rap sheet.

Amory Police arrested Johnny Spratt Jr. and charged him with Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

Spratt’s bond was set at $25,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes.

Spratt is being housed at the Monroe County Adult Detention Center.

