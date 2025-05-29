Man arrested for kidnapping in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is being held without bond after police say he tried to take a child.

On May 24, Tupelo police officers were called to the Timber Lawn Apartments on South Green Street about a disturbance.

When they got there, the person who called 911 said a man had pulled their child into a nearby apartment and attempted to commit a sexual act on the child.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, Eugene Scott, Jr. He was arrested on misdemeanor charges at that time.

After further investigation, Scott was charged with one count of Kidnapping and one count of Enticement of a Child to meet for Sexual Purposes.

A Tupelo Municipal Judge ordered Scott to be held without bond.

