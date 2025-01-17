Man arrested for multiple auto burglaries in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies arrest a string of car burglaries.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating numerous car burglaries in the Auburn Community.

The burglaries involved the theft of firearms, prescription medication, and other personal property.

Kaleb Coggins was identified as a suspect in the investigation.

On Monday deputies searched his home and reportedly found some of the stolen property, including some of the firearms.

Coggins has been charged with 7 counts of Burglary of an Auto and one count of Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

His bond was set at $130,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.