Man arrested for multiple counts of gun theft in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County Deputies have arrested a man after he allegedly used a child to help him steal a gun.

Alvis Eugene West was charged with multiple felonies related to the theft of firearms from a business in Hamilton over the weekend.

West faces two counts of possession by theft of a stolen firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of causing a youth to commit a felony.

Investigators said West stole firearms from the business on two different days. On one occasion, he allegedly used a child to carry a firearm out of the store.

At the time of the crime, West was on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He is currently being held by that agency out of Lowndes County.

