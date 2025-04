Man arrested for possession of child porn in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies made a child pornography arrest.

33-year-old Jacob Terry, of Mooreville, is charged with possession of child porn.

This investigation started after the sheriff’s department was called about a report of child exploitation.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Terry’s bond was set at $150,000.

