Man arrested for possession of cocaine in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is facing a drug charge.

Paris Wells was indicted for possession of a controlled substance.

He is accused of having cocaine on him when he was arrested.

The incident happened back in February of 2022.

A court date for Wells has not been set.

