Man arrested for possession of meth in Carrol Co.
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Carroll County deputies arrest a man on several charges after uncovering what they describe as a large amount of methamphetamine.
On November 2, deputies pulled over a vehicle on Highway 82 near Carrollton in Carroll County.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of the vehicle uncovered the meth, other drugs, a weapon, and items related to the sale of meth.
The driver, 55-year-old Tyrone White of Belzoni was arrested.
He was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Sale of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.
He is being held in the Carrol County Regional Correctional Facility.
No bond has been set.