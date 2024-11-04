Man arrested for possession of meth in Carrol Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Carroll County deputies arrest a man on several charges after uncovering what they describe as a large amount of methamphetamine.

On November 2, deputies pulled over a vehicle on Highway 82 near Carrollton in Carroll County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search of the vehicle uncovered the meth, other drugs, a weapon, and items related to the sale of meth.

The driver, 55-year-old Tyrone White of Belzoni was arrested.

He was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Sale of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

He is being held in the Carrol County Regional Correctional Facility.

No bond has been set.

