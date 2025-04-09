Man arrested for reportedly assaulting a woman in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is in the Lee County Jail, accused of assaulting a woman.

On Sunday, April 6, Tupelo Police were called to Lynden Boulevard for a reported assault.

When they got there, they were able to interview the victim and collect evidence.

While they were doing that, they reportedly saw the suspect driving away.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and took Bryant D. Cannon, Junior, into custody.

Cannon was charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

His bond has been set at $60,000.

