Man arrested for reportedly assaulting a woman in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is in the Lee County Jail, accused of assaulting a woman.
On Sunday, April 6, Tupelo Police were called to Lynden Boulevard for a reported assault.
When they got there, they were able to interview the victim and collect evidence.
While they were doing that, they reportedly saw the suspect driving away.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and took Bryant D. Cannon, Junior, into custody.
Cannon was charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence.
His bond has been set at $60,000.