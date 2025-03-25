Man arrested for robbing a vape shop in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man’s plan to make a haul from a local vape shop goes up in smoke.

On Saturday, March 22, Tupelo Police were called to the Holy Smoke and Vape Shop on North Gloster Street.

An employee there told officers that a man had come to the register and asked for items that were kept behind the counter.

While the employee was gathering the items, the man reportedly reached for them.

When the employee pulled them out of reach, the man reportedly said, “Give me everything you have, this is a robbery.”

He then ran from the store.

About an hour later, Tupelo Police arrested Beau Mallory.

Mallory is charged with Robbery.

His bond has been set at $40,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.