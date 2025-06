Man arrested for shooting a man on a porch in West Point

crime cop car

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man has been accused of walking onto the front porch of a home and shooting at another man.

Now, 22-year-old Jamarius Robinson has been charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened on Lone Oak Drive back on June 4.

Several shots were fired while the victim ran to escape.

Police say no one was injured.

Robinson’s bond was set at $75,000.

