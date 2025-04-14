Man arrested for shooting at an apartment complex in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) The Starkville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Sandhill Arms apartments, at 135 Sand Road.

Detectives identified and arrested 38-year-old Jonas Andrews.

Andrews was taken into custody after a foot pursuit on Sunday afternoon and has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

The male victim was treated at OCH Regional Medical Center and was later released.

The suspect and victim know one another.

Andrews is currently being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

