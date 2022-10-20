Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.

23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision.

Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Deputies tell WCBI there were two people at the home where the shooting happened but only one person was hit during the domestic argument.

Williams was arrested this morning with the help of Mississippi State police.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter