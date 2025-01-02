Man arrested for shooting into a vehicle in Tupelo on Christmas Eve

Man charged with shooting into motor vehicle on Christmas Eve

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Christmas Eve shooting lands a Tupelo man in jail for New Year’s.

On Christmas Eve, Tupelo Police were called to Jim Street for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses at the scene said that there had been a fight, and after that fight, a man got a gun from a vehicle and fired shots into another vehicle.

He then left the area.

Police identified the suspect as Rufus Lauderdale.

Lauderdale was arrested on Monday, December 30.

He was charged with Shooting into a Motor Vehicle.

His bond was set at $50,000.

