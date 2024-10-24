Man arrested for stealing lawn equipment in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Home security video helps Tupelo Police catch a man accused of cutting out with other people’s mowers.

During the first two weeks of October, Tupelo Police took multiple reports of theft of lawn equipment.

The gear was taken from garages and lawn service trucks in the areas of Lawndale Drive, Ida B. Wells Street, and North Green Street.

Some victims were able to give police a description of the suspect and home surveillance video.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Isby of Shannon.

He was arrested October 20 and was charged with 3 counts of Grand Larceny.

Isby’s bond has been set at $30,000.

