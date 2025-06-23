Man arrested for Strong-Armed Robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On June 1, at around 4:00 pm, Columbus Police Officers responded to the 900 block of Bennett Avenue about an assault case.

When Officers arrived on the scene, 56-year-old Larry Hackman told police that 32-year-old Jontavius Thomas physically assaulted him with a closed fist and stole money from his wallet.

A warrant was signed on Jontavius Thomas for Strong-Armed Robbery.

On June 21, Officers spotted Jontavius Thomas at the 2000 block of Short Main Street through a tip.

After a brief foot chase, Jontavius was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, awaiting Initial Appearance.

