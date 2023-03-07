Man arrested for threatening Clay County Courthouse staff, visitors

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is in the Clay County Jail facing charges of making Terroristic Threats.

58-year-old Christopher Hardy is accused of making specific threats of bodily harm to county employees and visitors at the Clay County Courthouse last week.

He was arrested by investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Hardy is in the Clay County Jail awaiting an arraignment, which is scheduled for Thursday.

The investigation is still open. Anyone with information on this case can call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

