Man arrested for threatening to shoot up an industry in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County man has been accused of threatening to shoot up an industry.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins said Michael Permenter sent a message to a coworker threatening to shoot fellow coworkers in the industry.

Now, he’s charged with terroristic threats.

The text was reportedly sent on Tuesday, August 19.

Permenter was an employee at the time of the threat.

Perkins told WCBI that Permenter no longer works for the company.

Bond was set at $5,000 for Permenter.

