Man arrested after being found in the New Hope School field house

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing burglary charges after being found in the New Hope School field house.
A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling along New Hope Road around 1 a.m. Friday when he noticed lights on inside the field house.
After checking on the building, the deputy found 28-year-old Patrick Alexander going through the cabinets inside.
A backup deputy was called.
Alexander was arrested and charged with burglary.
WCBI will have more information on this incident as it becomes available.