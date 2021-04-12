Man arrested after being found in the New Hope School field house

Photo Credit: Lowndes County Sheriff's Dept.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing burglary charges after being found in the New Hope School field house.

A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling along New Hope Road around 1 a.m. Friday when he noticed lights on inside the field house.

After checking on the building, the deputy found 28-year-old Patrick Alexander going through the cabinets inside.

A backup deputy was called.

Alexander was arrested and charged with burglary.

WCBI will have more information on this incident as it becomes available.