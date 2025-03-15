Man arrested four counts of automobile burglary in Lee Co.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – On Thursday, March 13, around 4:47 a.m., Lee County 911 received a call about a black male walking along Heardtown Road, armed with a rifle.

Tupelo Police Officers and Lee County Deputies were dispatched to the area.

When Tupelo Police Officers and Lee County Deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with someone on Heardtown Road, who was in possession of multiple handguns, cash, medication, ammunition, and other items.

The person was identified as Daylon D. Cobb.

Initially, he provided deputies with false information; however, it was later confirmed that he is 18 years old.

Cobb was transported to the Lee County Adult Detention Center for further investigation.

The Tupelo Police Department determined that Cobb had also committed one vehicle burglary on Mt. Vernon Road.

Cobb is being charged with four counts of burglary of an automobile

Cobb’s bond has been set at a total of $200,000 for the four charges.

