Man arrested in Ackerman for child sex crime

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman man was arrested in West Point for a child sex crime.

60-year-old Rodney Mosley has been charged with molesting.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the investigation began back in August.

Child Protective Services has also been investigating the case and conducted a forensic interview.

The alleged victim was under the age of 10.

Mosley remains in the Clay County jail on a $50,000 bond.

