Man arrested in Brooksville for allegedly stealing checkbook
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Brooksville was arrested for allegedly using a checkbook that wasn’t his.
Brooksville Police said Timothy Bland stole a checkbook and used it on three separate occasions.
Bland allegedly ran up a fee of over $1,000.
He’s charged with Uttering Forgery.
Bland is free on bond.
His initial appearance is on May 3 at the Brooksville Municipal Court.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter