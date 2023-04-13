Man arrested in Brooksville for allegedly stealing checkbook

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Brooksville was arrested for allegedly using a checkbook that wasn’t his.

Brooksville Police said Timothy Bland stole a checkbook and used it on three separate occasions.

Bland allegedly ran up a fee of over $1,000.

He’s charged with Uttering Forgery.

Bland is free on bond.

His initial appearance is on May 3 at the Brooksville Municipal Court.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter