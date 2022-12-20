Man arrested in Carroll County after his dogs attack utility worker

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – A Carroll County man has been arrested after the dogs he owns attacked an electric company worker.

We must warn you, these images may be disturbing.

These are photos of Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, who was attacked by five pit bull dogs after he finished a service call.

Deputies picked up 44-year-old David Nicholas Smith Saturday, charging him with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violation of the county’s pit bull ordinance.

Rawles survived but suffered serious injuries after several hours of surgery, but he said workers in his and similar industries deserve better.

“I’m a serviceman. I’m by myself. There are some co-ops in the state of Mississippi that I’ve been to that run two-man crews. Two guys on a service truck. If a homeowner calls to have a yard light repaired or whatever… If they got dogs, they need to notify the office or say ‘hey let’s put ’em up.'” If your mail carrier pulls up at your house and you’ve got dogs, don’t be lazy. Get up and go outside and meet them at the car,” said Rawles.

Rawles said his car became stuck after he was backing down a long driveway.

He was walking back to the home when the dogs attacked him.

