Man arrested in Columbus shooting charged with capital murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man arrested in connection to a Columbus homicide has his charges upgraded to capital murder.

We first told you 27-year-old Tommy Flowers was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Now he’s also charged with second-degree murder or felony murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and directing a youth to commit a felony.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says Flowers will face three counts of attempted murder as well.

No bond was set for Flowers because he was already out on bond for a drug charge.

This past weekend, 16-year-old Harvey Montrell Johnson Jr. was shot while driving away from the shooting on Poplar Street.

He crashed the vehicle and later died.

Flowers was a passenger inside the same car.

Police found the stolen gun in the vehicle and that’s initially what led to his arrest.

Shelton says the shooting remains under investigation and has not ruled out other arrests in the case.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.