Man arrested in connection with 2024 Oasis Lounge shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have updates on a story we’ve been following since March of 2024.

You’ll remember on March 3 that year, gunfire erupted at The Oasis Lounge off Highway 45, killing 20-year-old Taleese Chandler and injuring 12 others.

24-year-old Tyler Brooks was arrested on July 24 and charged with 12 counts of Aggravated Assault.

According to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott and District Attorney Scott Colom, a Clay County Grand Jury has now indicted Brooks for 1st degree murder and 7 counts of aggravated assault.

Brooks was taken for a bond hearing, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.