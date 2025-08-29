Man arrested in connection with a deadly November 2024 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville Police made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened this past November.

19-year-old Alexzay Martez Triplett is charged with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old JaMichael Conner.

Conner was taken to Winston Medical Center in the early morning hours of November 24, 2024.

Investigators learned the shooting happened in the 300 block of East Oak Street.

Triplett’s bond is set at $500,000.

Louisville Police said more arrests are pending in the ongoing investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.