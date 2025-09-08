Man arrested in connection with a July shooting in Noxubee Co.

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies made an arrest in connection with a July shooting that had nearly three dozen shots fired.

17-year-old Dareous Bryant has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on July 11 on Running Water Road, near Shuqualak.

Investigators say five people were inside the home at the time of the gunfire.

Deputies found 32 rounds in the mobile home, including one in a mattress.

No one was injured.

State and local law enforcement arrested Bryant this past Friday, September 5.

Bond was set in Noxubee County at $500,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X