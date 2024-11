Man arrested in connection with fatal Tishomingo Co. crash

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Golden Triangle man was charged in connection with a deadly crash in Tishomingo County.

Julio Ramirez was charged with aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Tishomingo deputies were called to an accident on Line Road, in Golden, back on November 23.

A man was found laying on the side of the road. He was taken to a Red Bay, Alabama hospital and died.

Bond for Ramirez was set at $500,000.

