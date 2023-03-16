Man arrested in Corinth for felony, misdemeanor charges

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Corinth allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and now he’s arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges.

On March 8, Corinth Police found Dequandrae Stewart at the intersection of West Harris Circle and Proper Street.

An officer noticed a white powder substance on Stewart’s nose and discovered narcotics in his vehicle.

Stewart is now charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance, DUI other, and Driving with a Suspended License.

The felony charges will be presented to the Alcorn County Grand Jury.

