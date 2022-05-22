Man arrested in Eupora shooting, faces second degree murder charge

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- A Eupora man is arrested on a second degree murder charge.

26-year-old Joshua Oats is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Jordan Gaston May 21.

Chief Lawrence Caradine says a call came in at 11:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting on 2660 West Roane Avenue.

When officers got there, they found Gaston unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Joshua was immediately taking into police custody.

This is still an ongoing investigation, if you have any information call the Eupora Police Department.