Man arrested in Itawamba County charged with killing his mother

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Itawamba County is in jail, charged with killing his mother.

The investigation began Friday when deputies responded to a mobile home on Brown Road that had burned along with two cars. They found a badly burned body inside the home. The victim was identified as Flora Mae Walden.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said the fire was not reported.

The investigation led to the arrest of her son William Walden who reportedly lives there.

He was charged with capital murder. His bond is set at $250,000.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections also placed a hold on Walden. He was out of prison on early release from a previous conviction.

