Man arrested in Pickens County for child sex crime charges

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation landed a Pickens County man in jail.

59-year-old Roy Acker was charged with two counts of Facilitating Solicitation of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Child.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation said this is an ongoing investigation.

No details about the case were released.

The findings of the investigation will be turned over to the 24th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter