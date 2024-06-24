Man arrested in Pickens County for illegal drugs during traffic stop

On Wednesday, June 19 deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office along with the Gordo Police Department deployed a K9 during a stop which indicated the presence of illegal narcotics.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A man is arrested in Pickens County during a traffic stop on Highway 82.

While searching the vehicle deputies found approximately 60 pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

Deputies also recovered marijuana as well as a handgun.

Derriquon Harris was arrested for trafficking illegal drugs, possession of marijuana, and failure to affix a tax stamp.

