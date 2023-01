Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County.

Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did not release any further information on this case.

