Man arrested on child abuse charge in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Multiple agencies helped Lafayette County deputies make an abuse arrest.

42-year-old Jerrelle Jordan of Abbeville was charged with child abuse.

Investigators say to protect the children involved and the nature of the case no details would be released in the ongoing investigation.

Family Crisis Services, CASA, Communicare, and Child Protective Services helped in the case.

Jordan has been released from jail on a $40,000 bond.

