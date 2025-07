Man arrested on child sex crime charges in Tishomingo Co.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tishomingo County deputies make a child sex crime arrest.

Kyle Duhrkopf was charged with sexual battery.

Investigators said a report was first filed on July 18.

Soon afterwards, an arrest was made.

Bond in the case has been set at $750,000.

