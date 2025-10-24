Man arrested on drug and weapon charges in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police made an arrest for drug charges and weapon possession following a search warrant.

According to the department, on Friday, October 24, SPD executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Greensboro Street as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

71-year-old Michael Barnett of Starkville was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture, two counts of Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, along with a misdemeanor charge.

Barnett has prior arrests by the Starkville Police Department for similar offenses.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Starkville Police Department, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or submit an anonymous tip through their website.

Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

