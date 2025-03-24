Man arrested on multiple charges in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, March 17, Kemper County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Adrian Turner.

Turner was a fugitive wanted on about fourteen felony and five misdemeanor warrants related to larceny, fraud, and financial crimes out of Arlington County, Virginia.

These charges STEM from a series of fraudulent activities and theft-related offenses under investigation by the Arlington County Police Department.

Turner has been taken into custody and is currently being held at the Kemper County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.