Man arrested on serious burglary charges in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance call leads to more serious charges for a Booneville man.

On Wednesday, November 19, Prentiss County deputies were called to County Road 3101 for a disturbance.

When they got there, they determined that there had been a burglary at the scene.

An investigator was called in and was able to identify a suspect, Jonathan Allen Heavener of Booneville.

Heavener was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building and Grand Larceny under the Habitual Offender status.

His bond was set at $50,000.

