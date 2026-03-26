Man arrested on sexual battery charges in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Saltillo Police Department has arrested a man charged with Sexual Battery against a Juvenile.

According to the Department, Saltillo PD executed an arrest warrant at Cedar Stone Apartments on March 25.

Jimmy Walker was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery against a juvenile.

This investigation started with a report filed a couple of weeks ago by the juvenile’s father.

This is an ongoing investigation with other charges pending.

Bond was set at $25,000.

This case will be presented to the next Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.