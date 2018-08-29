Man Arrested After Two Fulton Girls Are Found

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Fulton girls are safe and an 18 year-old man is charged with kidnapping.

Dylan Franz is charged with two counts of statutory kidnapping.

- Advertisement -

He is accused of picking up Anna Grace Lease, 14, and Victoria Keene, 12, early Tuesday morning from a Fulton business.

Investigators say they traveled to Alabama.

Franz dropped the girls off in Iuka, which is in Tishomingo County, Mississippi.

He was arrested in Iuka during a traffic stop.

Itawamba County Sheriff’s deputies picked up the girls.

Bond has been set at $50,000 for Franz.