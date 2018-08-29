Man Arrested After Two Fulton Girls Are Found

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Fulton girls are safe and an 18 year-old man is charged with kidnapping.
Dylan Franz is charged with two counts of statutory kidnapping.
He is accused of picking up Anna Grace Lease, 14, and Victoria Keene, 12, early Tuesday morning from a Fulton business.
Investigators say they traveled to Alabama.
Franz dropped the girls off in Iuka, which is in Tishomingo County, Mississippi.
He was arrested in Iuka during a traffic stop.
Itawamba County Sheriff’s deputies picked up the girls.
Bond has been set at $50,000 for Franz.