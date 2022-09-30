Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend.

The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus.

Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering.

MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says the argument with Wilkes and his girlfriend happened inside of a vehicle.

The two victims were walking by when Wilkes is accused of getting out of the car and assaulting them.

Vance tells WCBI that a phone was taken and smashed. One victim has a broken nose and stitches.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter