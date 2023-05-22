Man attempts to run over person leaving gym in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – What started out as a question nearly led to a man getting run over.

54-year-old Byron White of Humble, Texas was charged with attempted aggravated assault.

Amory police said the victim was leaving a gym when White approached him and asked who was inside.

The victim told him to talk to someone else and left to go on a run.

Investigators said White then followed the victim in a vehicle and asked again.

When the victim turned around to go back to the gym, White allegedly did a U-turn and attempted to hit the man.

The victim ran into a ditch to avoid being hit and then ran behind a guardrail before officers arrived.

No one was injured.

