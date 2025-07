Man behind bars after an assault in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation began July 10th when the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office took a report of an assault in Burnsville.

That investigation led them to identify Deonte Keith as a suspect.

He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

