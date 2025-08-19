Man behind bars after crashing into a martial arts school in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in jail after police said he crashed his vehicle into a martial arts school in New Albany.

These photos were posted on Facebook by the owners of ‘Kinetic Kick.” New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said a vehicle crashed into the storefront, causing major damage.

Chief Robertson said witnesses saw a man, later identified as 24-year-old Antavious Gates, running from the scene. Robertson said Gates left his vehicle at the business.

Gates was arrested a short time later and is facing charges including leaving the scene of an accident, failure to comply, and driving without a license and no insurance.

Luckily, no one was inside at the time of the crash.

