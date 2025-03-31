Man behind bars facing multiple charges in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY Miss. (WCBI) 0- A man is now behind bars in Clay County facing several charges.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested 31-year-old Darius Evans Lenoir.

Lenoir is being charged with Driving Under the Influence 4th offense, Possession of Schedule 3, 4, and 5 drugs, speeding 1 to 20 miles over the limit, no insurance, and the first offense of tinted windows.

As of right now, his bond has been set at $749.00, and he is being held at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

