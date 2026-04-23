Man being held without bond after a robbery in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is being held without bond after being arrested for a Monday night robbery.

Police were called to the North Mississippi Medical Center Monday night about a reported robbery.

The victim said she had been at a business in the 600 block of Garfield Street, when a man assaulted her and took some of her personal property.

She said she was able to fight off the suspect and run across the street to the hospital.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Marcus Taylor.

He was arrested and charged with one count of Robbery.

He is being held in the Lee County Jail.

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