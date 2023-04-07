Man booked in Monroe County Jail for child sex crimes

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Philadelphia man was booked in the Monroe County Jail for child sex crimes.

Jonathan Jackson was indicted by MCSO last year for one count of Enticement of a Child to Produce a Visual Depiction of Sexual Conduct.

That child was 14 years old.

The sheriff’s office said Jackson committed the criminal act in September of 2021 during an undercover sting operation by the Special Victims Unit.

Jackson’s bond was set at $50,000.

